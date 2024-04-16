Man arrested for terrorizing Georgia middle schoolers

Bagley Middle Schoolers reported a man on campus who reportedly yelled at them threateningly before driving away.

Kevin Oliver Williams, 22, was later arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts and two counts of disruption of public schools after forcing a lockdown at all Murray County Schools on Tuesday.

Police said the man pulled into the rear parking lot of Bagley in a red Dodge truck.

An adult vendor who was visiting the school witnessed the ordeal and confirmed the kids' side of the story.

Law enforcement searched for the driver and questioned his family members. By 2 p.m., Williams of Resaca was located on Highway 411 just inside Gordon County.