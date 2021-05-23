Murder suspect found dead after self-inflicted gunshot, GBI says

A murder suspect was found dead after taking his own life Sunday night following a high-speed chase.

According to authorities, a 42-year-old man was wanted for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend 32-year-old Rosanna Smith in Thomaston.

Thomaston police then alerted other agencies about the suspect, before a Georgia State trooper spotted him in South Atlanta around 6:30 p.m. The trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect fled. He later collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Ave. and Monroe Dr, police say.

A heavy police presence was seen at the intersection on Ponce de Leon Ave. and Monroe Drive in Atlanta, resulting in the closure of streets in the area Sunday night.

The suspect then shot and killed himself, according to the GBI.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, "GBI agents are conducting a death investigation in Atlanta that stemmed from a brief pursuit of a homicide suspect. At the end of the pursuit, the male suspect crashed and shot himself."

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

