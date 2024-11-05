Murder-for-hire plot targeting Fulton County jail officers foiled; 6 indicted

article

The Brief Six individuals, including a Fulton County detention officer, face federal charges for allegedly conspiring to murder jail officers who interfered with their drug and contraband operations. The alleged plot was uncovered when the targeted officers found tracking devices attached to their vehicles; suspects reportedly used contraband cell phones to coordinate the scheme from within jail and prison. Federal, state, and local agencies collaborated in the investigation leading to a six-count indictment, which includes charges of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, drug trafficking, and firearms offenses.



The accused include Wayne Alford, Latasha Baker, Matthew Freeman (also known as "Coach Poker," "Pokerface Matt," and "Gotti Freeman,") , Jaheim Arnold (also known as "Slime" and "Toppslime,"), Carlos Pearson (also known as "Rico Reflection" and "Rice Rico,"), and Jayden Barnes (also known as "Swipe" and "El Swiper,"), each allegedly involved in a scheme to eliminate jail staff who disrupted their illegal drug and contraband operations within the jail system.

The group is accused of coordinating the murder-for-hire plot from inside and outside prison walls, reportedly agreeing to pay hired killers $1,000 each to execute the targeted officers. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan condemned the alleged actions as a "callous disregard for human life" and emphasized the importance of federal, state, and local partnerships in thwarting the scheme. "Prosecuting threats of violence against law enforcement officials during the performance of their duties is a top priority for the Department of Justice," Buchanan said.

The indictment details a complex conspiracy involving Alford, a pretrial detainee at Fulton County Jail, who allegedly collaborated with Freeman, currently serving a sentence for armed robbery at Valdosta State Prison, and Baker, a detention officer at the jail. Authorities report that contraband cell phones were used for communication between conspirators inside the facilities.

Officials say the plan was foiled when the targeted officers noticed tracking devices affixed to their vehicles. According to the indictment, Pearson and Barnes were allegedly recruited to carry out the killings, and several suspects are linked to the GoodFellas gang.

"This indictment underscores the serious nature of the allegations and the importance of accountability," said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. "It is unthinkable and deplorable that one of our detention officers would conspire to have one or more of her co-workers killed."

On Oct. 22, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment that was unsealed on Nov. 4. The indictment includes charges of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, drug trafficking, and firearms offenses.

List of Charges:

Wayne Alford , 27, of Milledgeville: Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, drug trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to carry a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Matthew Freeman , 26, of Glennville: Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, drug trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to carry a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Latasha Baker , 38, of Hampton: Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, drug trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to carry a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Jaheim Arnold , 21, of Atlanta: Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, drug trafficking conspiracy, and additional firearms charges.

Carlos Pearson , 33, of College Park: Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Jayden Barnes, 19, of Atlanta: Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Sean Burke expressed relief that the plot was uncovered before harm could come to the officers. "We are extremely grateful that this plot was foiled," Burke said.

The case is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Corrections. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew R. LaGrone and Teresa M. Stolze will lead the prosecution.