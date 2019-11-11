Mural at Temple elementary school honors veterans

Students at an elementary school in Temple collaborated to create a mural to pay tribute to former members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

They released time-lapse footage which shows fifth-grade students at Union Elementary creating the mural Friday.

The artwork is a blue United States on a red and white striped background with the words “Land of the free because of the brave” on it.

School officials said they plan to hang the mural in the hallway as a tribute to veterans.