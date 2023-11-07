Multiple wildfires reported in North Georgia, burn ban in Gilmer County

article

There are several wildfires happening now in North Georgia, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Drought conditions have worsened recently in North Georgia and parts of the metro Atlanta area. We are currently several inches below average, although some rain is expected this weekend.

Because of the extended dry weather, several wildfires have sparked up and burned in recent days.

According to an update on Monday afternoon by the Forestry Commission, fires are burning in Dade County, Walker County and Gilmer County.

In Dade County, the Back Valley Road Wildfire started because of an escaped debris burn. It burned 52 acres before being 100% contained. However, it continues to smolder and re-burn due to falling leaves. It's currently being monitored by fire crews.

The Egypt Hollow Road Fire has burned 176 acres and is 100% contained. It is also being monitored.

The Murphy Hollow Road Fire has burned 658 acres so far and is 80% contained. The cause is under investigation.

In Walker County, the Highway 157 fire started because of arson. It has burned 706 acres and is 50% contained.

In Gilmer County, the Hap Holt Road Fire started because of an escaped campfire. It burned 55 acres and is 100% contained.

An emergency outside burn ban is now in place in Gilmer County. The ban includes debris removal, barrel burning, leaf clearing and outdoor cooking. The ban is in place through Nov. 20.