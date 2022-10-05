Lanes re-open after multiple tractor trailers crash, car stalls on I-85 south in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Lanes are re-opened, but delays are persistent on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Wednesday morning.
Just after crews cleared a major wreck involving multiple tractor trailers on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, another issue caused more lane closures.
Crews were able to clear the multiple tractor-trailer crash in a few hours on Wednesday morning, but a car stalled afterward. The stall closed three right lanes on I-85. The car moved over and all lanes re-opened by about 8 a.m.
SKYFOX flew over I-85 south at Beaver Ruin Road and saw multiple tractor trailers crashed at around 6:30 a.m. and saw all lanes closed.
One truck jack-knifed and hit the median. A truck my have hit the back of on of the tractor-trailers.
Major crash on I-85 on Oct. 5, 2022, in Gwinnett County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
Gwinnett County police said some fuel may have spilled into the roadway.
Delays on I-85 south were heavy past Old Peachtree Road on I-85 and westbound lanes on Ga. Highway 316.
Consider using Satellite Boulevard or Buford Highway as an alternate route if the stall persists..