Lanes re-open after multiple tractor trailers crash, car stalls on I-85 south in Gwinnett County

Lanes are re-opened, but delays are persistent on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Wednesday morning.

Just after crews cleared a major wreck involving multiple tractor trailers on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, another issue caused more lane closures.

Crews were able to clear the multiple tractor-trailer crash in a few hours on Wednesday morning, but a car stalled afterward. The stall closed three right lanes on I-85. The car moved over and all lanes re-opened by about 8 a.m.

SKYFOX flew over I-85 south at Beaver Ruin Road and saw multiple tractor trailers crashed at around 6:30 a.m. and saw all lanes closed.

One truck jack-knifed and hit the median. A truck my have hit the back of on of the tractor-trailers.

Major crash on I-85 on Oct. 5, 2022, in Gwinnett County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Gwinnett County police said some fuel may have spilled into the roadway.

Delays on I-85 south were heavy past Old Peachtree Road on I-85 and westbound lanes on Ga. Highway 316.

Consider using Satellite Boulevard or Buford Highway as an alternate route if the stall persists..