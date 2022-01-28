Expand / Collapse search
Multiple suspects arrested on drug charges in Monroe County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

MONROE, Ga. - At least four suspects were taken into police custody on drug charges, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said they began an investigation after receiving several complaints regarding "unusual activity" at a home in the 300 block of Mayfield Road.

Monroe County Sheriffs Narcotics Unit later obtained a warrant which was executed on January 28.

Investigators found methamphetamines, drug-related objects, and a gun during the search.

The following individuals were arrested following the search: Ramona Wall, Jasper Adams, Chevy Hawkins, and Damon Stuart.

Wall faces charges for possession of methamphetamine, drug-related objects, and disorderly house.

Adams was also charged with methamphetamine possession and drug-related objects.

Hawkins was charged with possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line, and drug-related objects.

A fourth suspect, Damon Stuart, was taken into custody for several charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine, and drug-related objects.

