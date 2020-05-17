Multiple residents displaced following Cobb County apartment fire

Several residents at a Cobb County apartment complex were displaced Sunday evening following a large fire.

Fire crews responded to the scene of the apartment fire around 6:44 p.m.

According to Cobb County Fire, the fire broke out at the Concord Crossing apartments located at 533 Woodsong Way.

At least 4 apartment units were damaged, with an additional 8 units suffering water and smoke damage.

The fire was under control shortly after 7:30 p.m., fire officials said.

According to investigators, the fire started in a storage closet on a balcony on the 3rd floor. When fire crews arrived, the fire had already spread to the attic.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross volunteers are on scene assisted those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

