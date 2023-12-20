Multiple police/fire departments, local organizations help make Christmas merry in metro Atlanta

Not everyone is able to have a merry Christmas without a little help. Every year, millions of children face the prospect of waking up on Christmas morning with no gifts. And many families are unable to afford a special meal for the holiday. Thanks to multiple police departments

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services collected over 8,000 toys and 75 bicycles during their annual toy drive to benefit organizations like Toys for Tots and the Malon D. Mimms Boys and Girls Club.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety, under the leadership of Captain Hudson (School Bus Safety) and Lt. Montgomery (Region C), raised an impressive sum of over $46,000 for the Toys for Tots initiative.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office was able to provide Christmas for 152 children from 70 families because of their Empty Stocking Fund.

Marietta Police Department's Shop With A Cop event on Dec. 13 provided 61 children with Christmas toys.

The Acworth Police Community Foundation and Acworth Police Department were able to bring joy to over 100 children this year thanks to its annual toy drive.

The Moultire Police Department and other local agencies hosted a Shop With A Cop event. Officers from around the county helped local children pick out toys for Christmas.

The Villa Rica Police Department hosted Shop With A Cop and Christmas With The Seniors this year. More than 100 local children were able to pick out toys this year.

The Dalton Police Department and Dalton Fire Department hosted Shop With A Hero. They were able to provide toys to dozens of local children this year.

The Athens-Clark County Police Department was able to help 15 children selected by the Clarke County School District and 5 families chosen by local churches to receive a shopping excursion ahead of Christmas.

Snellville Police Department hosted a Shop With A Cop night. They were helped out by the Snellville WalMart and Snellville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

The Fairburn Police Department spread holiday cheer to more than 30 children and families through its annual Blue Light Christmas Program this year. Officers took the children to shop for Christmas gifts at their local Target store.

The City of College Park, in collaboration with Amazon, Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation and the Ludacris Foundation, successfully hosted its annual "Santa is Coming to Town" event on Dec. 16. For the second consecutive year, Amazon’s generous $30,000 donation transformed this cherished holiday tradition into a gift-giving extravaganza, distributing four truckloads of toys, bikes, winter clothing and technology to hundreds of underserved kids and teens in College Park.

PDI Kitchen, Bath & Lighting Showroom in Lawrenceville donated hundreds of toys to Georgia State Patrol's toy drive. Since 2016, PDI employees, customers, friends and family members across 19 branches and 14 showrooms have come together to fill boxes with toys for the Marine Corp Reserve’s Toys For Tots program.

