Multiple people arrested in connection to 2 Cartersville shootings

Jesus Deshawn Williams

Multiple people have been arrested by Cartersville police for two shootings, one of which took place on April 23 and the other on May 12.

The Cartersville Police Department says that the first shooting occurred in the area of Lee and Walker streets. Officers responded to the area at approximately 9:48 p.m. They did not find a victim, but they did find multiple shell casings from different caliber firearms.

A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center.

On May 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Stokley Street. They also found numerous shell casings from several weapons in the area.

Later, they found a vehilce with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side of thecar. However, botht eh driver and passegner escaped serious injuries.

Cartersville police worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to determine the two shootings were related.

As a result, 10 people, including one juvenile, have been arrested for their roles in both shootings.

Arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault were Deon Shaquille Burton, Jesus Deshawn Williams, Jeremiah Keith Lambert, Zakavious Slocum, Joseph Kennemore and Jaylen Reece Sisson.

Charged with Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of Criminal was Naudia Renee Carter.

All of the suspects were booked into the Bartwo County Jail.

