Multiple 'No Kings' protests scheduled for Saturday in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - More than 30 "No Kings" rallies are scheduled to take place across Georgia this weekend, including several in metro Atlanta cities such as Atlanta, Smyrna, Canton and Tucker.
What we know:
The demonstrations are part of a movement that began in June, when large crowds gathered peacefully to protest policies linked to President Donald Trump’s administration. Organizers say the events aim to oppose immigration policies, cuts to health care and education, and rollbacks of environmental protections.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- ‘No Kings’ protests planned across Georgia Oct. 18
- 'No Kings' Day rallies in protest of Trump taking place across metro Atlanta
- Gov. Kemp, AG Carr urge calm ahead of 'No Kings' protests in Georgia Saturday
- 89-year-old celebrates birthday at ‘No Kings’ protest in Midtown Atlanta
- 8 arrested after DeKalb police use tear gas to break up protest
- PHOTOS: 'No Kings' protests on June 14 in metro Atlanta, North Georgia
What they're saying:
The City of Atlanta confirmed it has issued permits for the local march and is working closely with organizers to ensure safety. The Atlanta Police Department said it will actively monitor the demonstrations, including the main event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Atlanta Civic Center. Click here for more information and to RSVP.
North Georgia rallies
- Athens (private address) – 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Atlanta Civic Center – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Calhoun (private address) – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Canton (private address) – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Carroll County Superior Court, Carrollton – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cartersville (no address provided) – 12 to 5 p.m.
- Chattooga County Courthouse, Summerville – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Cherokee County/Woodstock (private address) – 1 to 3 p.m.
- Clairmont Lake – 3 to 5 p.m.
- Dalton (private address) – 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- East Cobb/Marietta (private address) – 2 to 4 p.m.
- Forsyth County, Suwanee McDonald’s – 1 to 3 p.m.
- Freedom Park, Cleveland – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Gainesville (no address given) – 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Greensboro (no address given) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hiram/Dallas, Corner of Jimmy Lee Smith and Highway 92 – 2 to 4 p.m.
- LaFayette Square, LaGrange – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lavonia/Toccoa (no address given) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Newnan (no address given) – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Northlake Festival Shopping Center, Tucker – 1 to 3 p.m.
- Old Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville – 12:30 to 2 p.m.
- Peachtree City (no address given) – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rome/Floyd (no address provided) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Smyrna (private address) – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Suwanee/Gwinnett (private address) – 3 to 5 p.m.