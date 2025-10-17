Multiple 'No Kings' protests scheduled for Saturday in metro Atlanta

The Brief More than 30 "No Kings" rallies are planned across Georgia this weekend. Demonstrations will take place in Atlanta, Smyrna, Canton, Tucker and other metro areas. Atlanta officials and police say they are coordinating with organizers to ensure a safe, permitted event.



More than 30 "No Kings" rallies are scheduled to take place across Georgia this weekend, including several in metro Atlanta cities such as Atlanta, Smyrna, Canton and Tucker.

What we know:

The demonstrations are part of a movement that began in June, when large crowds gathered peacefully to protest policies linked to President Donald Trump’s administration. Organizers say the events aim to oppose immigration policies, cuts to health care and education, and rollbacks of environmental protections.

What they're saying:

The City of Atlanta confirmed it has issued permits for the local march and is working closely with organizers to ensure safety. The Atlanta Police Department said it will actively monitor the demonstrations, including the main event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Atlanta Civic Center. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

North Georgia rallies

Athens (private address) – 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta Civic Center – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Calhoun (private address) – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Canton (private address) – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Carroll County Superior Court, Carrollton – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cartersville (no address provided) – 12 to 5 p.m.

Chattooga County Courthouse, Summerville – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee County/Woodstock (private address) – 1 to 3 p.m.

Clairmont Lake – 3 to 5 p.m.

Dalton (private address) – 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

East Cobb/Marietta (private address) – 2 to 4 p.m.

Forsyth County, Suwanee McDonald’s – 1 to 3 p.m.

Freedom Park, Cleveland – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gainesville (no address given) – 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Greensboro (no address given) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hiram/Dallas, Corner of Jimmy Lee Smith and Highway 92 – 2 to 4 p.m.

LaFayette Square, LaGrange – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lavonia/Toccoa (no address given) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Newnan (no address given) – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northlake Festival Shopping Center, Tucker – 1 to 3 p.m.

Old Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville – 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Peachtree City (no address given) – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rome/Floyd (no address provided) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Smyrna (private address) – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Suwanee/Gwinnett (private address) – 3 to 5 p.m.