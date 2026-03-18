Family seeks help finding University of Alabama student who went missing in Barcelona

The Brief A 20-year-old Elmhurst man went missing while visiting Barcelona. He was last seen outside a nightclub early Tuesday morning. His family is asking the public for help locating him.



The family of a 20-year-old Elmhurst man is asking for the public’s help in locating him after he went missing while traveling abroad in Spain.

What we know:

James "Jimmy" Gracey, a junior at the University of Alabama, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday outside a nightclub in Barcelona, where he was visiting friends during spring break, according to his family.

Gracey was last seen outside the Shoko club in the city’s Villa Olímpica area near Barceloneta Beach. He was wearing a white shirt, dark pants and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross.

He is described as about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

Gracey is a graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep and lives in Elmhurst, Illinois, with his parents, Taras and Therese Gracey, and his four siblings.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact (224) 505-3886.