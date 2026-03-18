MARTA police officer charged, fired after fatal crash in February

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The Brief A MARTA police officer has been charged after a February crash that killed a pedestrian. Investigators said the officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens when the collision happened. The officer has been fired, and the Atlanta Police Department is leading the investigation.



A MARTA police officer is facing multiple charges after an on-duty crash last month left one person dead and several others injured, officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 near North Avenue NE and Peachtree Street NE, according to MARTA Police Department. Investigators said members of the MARTA Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Team were responding to a call at North Avenue Station involving an officer needing assistance with an arrest. Officer Deion Alexander was reportedly driving with lights and sirens activated when his vehicle collided with another car at the intersection.

A passenger in the other vehicle, a pedestrian and three officers were injured and taken to the hospital. The pedestrian later died from his injuries.

Officer Alexander turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday and faces charges including homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, unsafe operation of an emergency vehicle and failure to obey traffic control devices.

The Atlanta Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash. MARTA officials said Alexander was terminated Tuesday following an internal review.

What they're saying:

"The entire MARTA Police Department is saddened by this traffic event. Police work is always difficult, but we also have a responsibility to keep the public safe when doing our work. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved," Chief Krehe said.