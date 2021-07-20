Multiple agencies orchestrate arrest of fugitive wanted in multiple metro counties

article

A suspect wanted for aggravated assault and battery in multiple counties is being held in Gwinnett County Jail, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Officials said the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Paulding County Probation apprehended Danquan Holt in Dallas, Georgia, on Monday morning.

Gwinnett deputies said law enforcement from multiple agencies arrested Holt in the breezeway of an apartment building in Dallas.

Holt had warrants active in Gwinnett, DeKalb and Cobb counties as well as the Dallas Police Department.

Holt was wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery in Gwinnett, in addition to family violence battery in DeKalb County. Cobb County had active warrants for speeding, fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction and driving with a suspended license.

Dallas police wanted Holt for providing a false name and date of birth as wells as tampering with evidence.

