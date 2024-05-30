Multi-vehicle crash blocks all lanes on I-75 in Henry County

article

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all lanes on Interstate 75 northbound in Henry County.

The crash happened between the Jodeco Road and Hudson Bridge Road exits.

Police have closed all lanes while crews work at the scene.

Officials have not said what caused the crash or the condition of any drivers involved.

Traffic has been able to merge onto the far left shoulder to pass, but delays are stretching back closer to Highway 20.

Drivers should expect serious delays and use Highway 42 as an alternate route.