Multi-vehicle crash in Spalding County impacting Highway 41 near Birdie Road

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 41/N Expressway just north of Birdie Road in Spalding County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is also affecting the southbound lanes.

Multiple first responders are currently on the scene. The crash appears to involve a fire truck, a pickup truck and another big truck. SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene around 3:15 p.m. and it appears that the first responders are trying to help someone in the truck.

There is a medical helicopter nearby.

The sheriff's office says there are injuries associated with the crash but did not give any other information.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

MAP OF THE AREA