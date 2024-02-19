2 Georgians arrested, 1 on the run after investigation into multi-county theft ring

Deputies have arrested two people and are searching for a third in connection with a theft ring that spanned multiple counties in Georgia.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Shannon Swaney, 50-year-old Moya Shields- and 56-year-old Tammie Ward are facing multiple charges connected with thefts, drugs, and violations of the state's RICO act.

The trio is accused of operating an illegal chop shop connected to a "wave of thefts" around the area, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

Cochran described the ongoing investigation as an attempt to unravel a "complex web of criminal activity."

"We will not tolerate criminal behavior that disrupts the peace and well-being of our citizens," Cochran wrote. "This operation indicates that law enforcement will work tirelessly to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Shannon Swaney (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Swaney and Shields are in custody at this time. Investigators are still searching for Ward.

Officials expect more arrests as they continue their investigation into the alleged theft ring.