Multi-county search for man accused of firing at deputies

A man who deputies said opened fire on them and then ran away into the woods. Tommy Hill is wanted in both Coweta and Heard counties.

Hill’s trouble with the law started Sunday night in Heard County, where investigators said he shot a man during an argument. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later at around 4:30 Sunday morning, neighboring Coweta County deputies were called to a home on Boy Scout Road by someone who said Hill was there. When deputies arrived they said they found a stolen car Hill had allegedly arrived in. Later, investigators said they found him in some nearby woods.

Investigators said Hill ran through the woods. After a three hour search, deputies said they were unable to find him.

Hill is wanted for aggravated assault in Heard County and will face serious charges in Coweta County for allegedly shooting at deputies.

They warn he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Tommy Hill should call 911.

