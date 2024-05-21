Mulberry cityhood referendum sees narrow margin in early tally of primary results

It’s been a long road in the push to create the new city of Mulberry in northeast Gwinnett County, but the final stop was at the ballot box on Tuesday.

Resident and cityhood advocate Lindsay Paul, says after nearly two years of laying the groundwork for the proposal, it all comes down to the will of the people who took their opinions to the polls.

"I feel like we’ve left everything on the table to let the voters decide," she told Fox 5. "We look forward to tonight’s tally and what’s to come for our area."

State Sen. Clint Dixon helped craft the legislation that put Mulberry cityhood on the ballot in response to growing frustrations over traffic and what some residents believe is overdevelopment of the area.

"Constituents here in the area, they were concerned about the out-of-control growth," he said. "There’s nothing more American than putting a proposal out and letting the citizens vote."

The cityhood proposal that received bipartisan support in the legislature was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in February, promising smaller government and no increase in taxes for residents.

LIVE RESULTS: Georgia 2024 primary election

Some residents waited in long lines Tuesday to make sure their vote and their voice counted on the matter.

"I don’t buy it," resident Clay Clickner told FOX 5.

Clickner says he voted no on the referendum—citing concerns that a tax hike is inevitable at a later date.

"No, there’s no way. How do they provide three new services to the local community without raising taxes? I don’t see how they do it," he stated.

Paul says she believes it will pass.

"The outcome and the feedback just being in the road and waving signs, talking to voters I feel good about it."

As of late Tuesday evening, and only 80 percent of precincts reporting, results show about a 300-vote margin. Keep an eye on election results here.