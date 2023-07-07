Mug shots released of 16 Outcast Motorcycle Club members arrested, indicted

article

The largest motorcycle gang indictment in Georgia's history was announced in June by Attorney General Chris Carr, Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy J. Nelson, Jr., Richmond Hill Police Chief Mitch Shores, and others.

Now, mug shots of those involved have been released.

The trouble began with an armed robbery attempt and shooting on June 17, 2022, at Flacos House Bar & Grill and the Red Roof Inn on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill. The victims were 6 members of a rival motorcycle gang.

ORIGINAL STORY: 16 Georgia motorcycle gang members indicted on charges in parking lot shooting

Investigators discovered a conspiracy to violent assault members of a rival gang and forcibly rob them of their motorcycle vests.

Sixteen alleged members of the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang have been arrested and indicted and approximately $180,000 in cash and 71 guns have been seized, according to a press release.

The arrests and indictments were a result of a multi-agency operation named Operation Patronus. Multiple agencies were included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Bryan County Sheriff's Office, Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, Glynn County Police Department, Hinesville Police Department, Savannah Police Department, Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia Ports Authority Police Department and several others.

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang, which has 67 chapters across the country, is an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang or a "One-Percenter" Motorcycle Gang. Other Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs include the Hell’s Angels, the Pagans, the Vandals, Sin City Disciples and Chosen Few.

The following members arrested and indicted are: