Moving scams on the rise in Georgia, report finds

Relocating can be a hassle as it is, but a new report suggests you may be at a bigger risk of being scammed while making your move.

According to a report from Hire A Helper, moving scams in Georgia have increased by 14% in 2024.

The report examined complaints lodged against moving companies with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which included complaints about no-show movers, "hostage loads," and more.

The data showed that one complaint was filed for every 2718 moves in the Peach State.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell area saw the highest scam percentage in the state with an increase of 19%.

If you think that's bad, thank your stars you don't live in Alabama, where moving scams more than doubled in a year.

Nationally, complaints in 2024 are poised to decline by 9%, but the amount of money lost to a scam is 23% higher this year.

The study said most scams, like most moves, take place during the summer months.

You can check out the full report here.