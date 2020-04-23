Movie theaters, bowling alleys react to governor’s plan to reopen

It will be a new cinematic experience, for the foreseeable future, at Plaza Theater in Atlanta.

No more movies inside the theater.

"We're thinking about the safety of our customers and staff – prioritizing that and making sure we think creatively about how people can still have a good time," Owner Christopher Escobar explained.

He told us they're turning their back parking lot into a drive-in theater.

"We're gonna try and really just keep distant and keep out of the building and make sure what people come here to do which is to relax and have a good time," he explained to FOX 5's Brian Hill.

The Plaza Theater is set to reopen soon as a drive-in (FOX 5)

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Escobar is keeping people out of the building because he tells us there are still many concerns surrounding COVID-19.

With this new experience, he said they want to limit physical contact as much as possible.

"People will only buy tickets in advance online, be able to scan those tickets through people's windows encourage people to use the restroom at home, to bring food from home," he explained.

Escobar said they plan to have the drive-in ready on next Friday, May 1.

The Plaza Theatre is known for its midnight showings of the "Rocky Horror Picture Show." Those showing will be outside for a while. (FOX 5)

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Governor Brian Kemp has also stated that bowling alleys can now re-open.

However, many have taken to their social media accounts saying they don't plan to open their doors just yet.

This includes Midtown Bowl, The Painted Pin, and The Comet Pub and Lanes.

While some facilities are choosing to not reopen, Escobar said with safety measures in place, he hopes this experience will allow the community a few hours away from the reality of coronavirus.

"Having a communal experience, if anything this has underlined how important that is for us to have," Escobar detailed.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Starlight Drive-in Theater has also reopened.

Escobar is also the Executive Director of the Atlanta Film Society.

He said the organization is reaching out to the Atlanta Jewish Film Society and The Springs Cinema & Taphouse to see if they need assistance.

"Where it takes the screens, the projectors, and the speakers, and all the equipment for its own programs but also uses it as a partnership asset," Escobar mentioned.

The Plaza Theater's drive-in theater will only be open on weekends.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----