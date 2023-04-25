Man dead, another hurt in shooting at Gwinnett County mobile home park

Police are investigating what led up to a deadly double shooting at a Gwinnett County mobile home park.

Officials say the shooting ended with one man dead and another man recovering from his injuries.

According to Gwinnett County detectives, their investigation began shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when a man came into Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man told officers he had been shot at a home on Mountain Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain within the last few days.

Officers responding to the mobile home park and discovered a man shot to death inside one of the homes.

At this time, investigators have not identified the victim or determined what happened before he was killed. They have also not released any information about the relationship between the two victims in the case.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers404-577-TIPS (8477).