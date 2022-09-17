Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash

A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.

Troopers say they threw their lights on, but the motorcyclist would not pull over.

The cyclist went down several county roads before hitting a guardrail on Noah's Ark Road, according to Georgia State Police.

Troopers immediately exited their vehicles, drawing their weapons and commanded the driver to put his hands up.

Instead, the cyclist continued traveling south on South Main Street into oncoming traffic.

State Troopers followed the driver, leading one patrol car to strike two vehicles. The other hit a ditch while attempting to turn.

Georgia State Troopers have patrol car towed from a ditch following a high speed chase in Clayton County.

The motorcyclist, according to GSP, got away.

