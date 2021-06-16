Motorcyclist killed in nighttime crash on Hall County highway, deputies say

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 31-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a concrete median and road sign while attempting to pass cars on a road.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said deputies responded to the scene of the accident at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday on Ga. Highway 53 at Oliver Road in Flowery Branch.

Deputies said 31-year-old James Chatham died at the scene of the crash.

Accident investigators believe Chatham was driving a 2012 KTM and attempting to pass cars on the highway before the accident occurred.

Officials did not mention if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Investigators ask any witnesses to contact them at (770) 718-2383 with additional information.

