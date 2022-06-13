Motorcyclist killed in crash, ending pursuit in Gordon County

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist died after a pursuit with law enforcement on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which started with an alarm call at 11 p.m. Sunday night at a business on State Route 53 West.

Investigators saw a "suspicious motorcycle" on the highway with no tail lights and no license plate.

The motorcycle sped of when a deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle. The deputies chased the motorcycle eastward and into Calhoun until the driver crashed near the intersection of Court Street and River Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, who died, was the only motorist involved in the crash and no officers were injured. Authorities have not identified the driver.