Motorcyclist killed Friday in collision on Greenbriar Parkway in Atlanta

On June 21, a fatal collision involving a Honda CR-V and a Kawasaki motorcycle occurred at the intersection of Greenbriar Parkway SW and Continental Colony Parkway SW in Atlanta.

At approximately 11:08 p.m., officers from Atlanta Police Zone 4 responded to the scene. They discovered that the 36-year-old male motorcyclist had died on impact. His passenger was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. The 29-year-old female driver of the Honda CR-V was also taken to the hospital. Although her condition is unknown, she was stable when transported.

Preliminary findings indicate that the Honda was heading north on Continental Colony Parkway SW and was attempting a left turn onto Greenbriar Parkway SW. Meanwhile, the motorcycle, traveling southbound on Greenbriar Parkway SW at a high speed, collided with the Honda while attempting to proceed straight through the intersection.

The Accident Investigations Unit is actively examining the incident to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash. Authorities caution that the information is preliminary and may change as the investigation continues.