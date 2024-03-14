Motorcyclist killed in crash on Holly Springs Road in Cobb County

Police are investigating a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in Cobb County on Wednesday morning.

The Cobb County Police Department says the fatal crash happened on Holly Springs Road south of Davis Road at around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, Marietta resident Trevion Oglesby was riding northbound on his 2017 Honda CBR500R motorcycle when he tried to pass a vehicle turning right into a construction site.

Officials say Oglesby lost control of his bike and veered into a 2017 Porche 911 traveling southbound. The driver tried to swerve and avoid the collision, but it was no use, police say.

Medics rushed Oglesby to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Sadly, he was not able to survive his injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. If you have any information that could help, call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.



