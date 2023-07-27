Motorcyclist crashes while fleeing troopers in Franklin County

article

A 24-year-old man faces a long list of charges after crashing at the end of chase in Franklin County on Thursday.

David Kanoa Das was charged with felony fleeing, speeding, reckless driving, no registration, driving on wrong side of roadway, DUI (drugs), misdemeanor possession of marijuana, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield while turning left, and improper passing.

The Georgia State Patrol says around 1:50 p.m., a trooper spotted the Winder resident riding on a blue motorcycle along Interstate 85 doing 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. The bike had no tag.

Das got off at Exit 173 and then tried to speed away from troopers along Georgia Highway 17 before turning into the RaceWay Gas Station parking lot.

Troopers say Das then got back onto GA 17 in the opposite direction. When he attempted to pass traffic, he struck the side of a black Dodge Ram 3500 which was hauling a 40-foot trailer, which was attempted to turn onto I-85.

Troopers say they quickly rendered aid, performing CPR and using an AED on the Das.

He was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital by Franklin County EMS in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck will not be facing charges and was not injured.

Traffic in the area was backed up for several hours, but has since returned to normal.