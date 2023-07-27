Motorcyclist charged after death of pedestrian in Duluth

A motorcyclist is being charged with 1st Degree Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Improper Lane Change, and Tag to be Displayed after a fatal crash on July 13 in Duluth in Gwinnett County.

Duluth Police Department officers responded to a crash at approximately 6:14 p.m. at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Rogers Bridge Road. The crash involved a motorcycle, a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, 42-year-old Thomas Eurell, was fatally injured at the scene and the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident revealed that the motorcycle was operating at a high rate of speed and was changing lanes erratically before the crash, according to witnesses and video footage from the city's network of cameras. It was determined that the motorcycle was traveling more than 100mph before the crash.

As a result of the investigation, 34-year-old Taylor Kratzer of Suwannee has been charged.