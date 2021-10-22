Gwinnett County mother says high school teacher hit her son

A slap in the classroom is caught on camera and a Gwinnett County mother wants answers. That mother said a teacher at South Gwinnett High School hit her son and she has the video to prove it.

A mom said a substitute teacher had a disagreement with a student. She said that teacher then hit her son. She has no idea why.

The cell phone video was shared with FOX 5.

"It was very shocking and upsetting as well," said Octavia Leggett.

Leggett said her tenth-grade son was talking to classmates during some free time when the teacher slapped him.

"He was actually sitting down at his desk when she hit him," Leggett said.

Legget doesn't want to reveal her son's name.

"He's a bit shaken up," she said.

She said the teacher hit him across the face and chest.

The district said it received a report claiming the teacher slapped him on the shoulder.

"When I say she put her might behind it-she put her might behind the lick," the mother said.

She said the teacher was upset with another student. She said her own son was not involved in the dispute.

"I send my son out here hoping the best interest is going to happen and he's going to be protected," she said.

She wants to know how this could happen.

"The last person I expect to place their hand on my son would be a teacher," she said.

Leggett said the school did not call her or her son’s father.

"The school did not give us a call," she said.

She said she only learned of the incident after she saw the video.

"I found out from some of his peers," she said.

The mom said she approached the principal but she said she's unhappy with the answer.

"She kept repeating she was going to get something done but at the same time it seems like they were trying to protect the teacher more than they were trying to protect us," she said. "This should be an atmosphere where students should come and learn and have fun with their peers. the last thing they should be having to worry about is a teacher attacking."

The district sent a statement to FOX 5. They stated they're investigating and they've notified human resources.

