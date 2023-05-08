Mother’s Day business 'blossoms' at Buford floral studio

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers, but over the next week, countless Americans will be picking up some colorful blooms for their mothers.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual Mother’s Day survey, Americans are expected to spend a record $35.7 billion on the holiday this year – and they say the most popular gift is flowers. So, with that in mind, the team at Buford’s Design House of Flowers is stocked up and ready to cut, arrange, and deliver!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with Design House of Flowers owner Pamela Holley and her team, getting a behind-the-stems look at what it takes to fill those floral demands. Along with owning and operating the floral studio since 2004, Holley also runs Design House Weddings and Events, a full-service floral company which creates unique looks for weddings and special events throughout North Georgia.

A 2015 article in Fortune called Mother’s Day "the Super Bowl for florists" — and since it comes at the same time as graduations, proms, and spring weddings, Holley says her team has to be "game day ready" to make sure not only meet the demand, but also create vibrant designs to truly make each and every mother-figure feel special.

Design House of Flowers is located at 3200 Woodward Crossing Bouelvard, Suite B106, in Buford, near Mall of Georgia. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information on the business, click here. And to check out our morning in the studio, click the video player in this article!