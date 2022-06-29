Mother shot at Atlanta Subway restaurant while protecting 5-year-old son, sister says

A woman shot inside a Downtown Atlanta Subway restaurant is stable and recovering one day after having surgery, her sister says.

Police said the man who opened fire on Sunday was upset over a sandwich. The shooting left a woman dead and another hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed they arrested a man Sunday, but they still haven’t confirmed any information about him.

The sister of Jada Statum, who was shot in front of her 5-year-old son, said she's stable after she had surgery on Tuesday.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed 26-year-old Brittany Macon died in the shooting. Stephanie Griggs said Macon was Statum's roommate and close friend.

"Jada did try to shield (the child) and told him to get up under the table and she tried to make sure he was pushed out of the way," Griggs said. "I don’t think the young man knew he was there because when she saw it was escalating, she did what any mother would do and that was to make sure their child was protected."

Griggs said she heard her sister's voice for the first time yesterday.



