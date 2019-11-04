Mother pleads for help finding kids' backpacks in stolen car

Ring security video shows the moments a woman said a thief stole her 2010 black Kia Sedona from her Dunwoody driveway.

She said he took it right out of her driveway near Tilly Mill Road and Valley Court just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

In the video, one of the headlights is out.

Hours later at 10 a.m., she said the thief tried to use her stolen card at D'essence Cafe in East Point.

The cashier told her the man using her card was covered in tattoos including a cross tattoo on his forehead.

The woman said it might sound silly but she just wants her kids' backpacks back.

She said that's the most difficult part to deal with right now.