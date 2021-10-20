Mother of teenager killed at a house party recalls the last moments with her son

The mother is grieving the death of her teenage son who was shot and killed at a party over the weekend.

Shawnda Schafer said her 14-year-old son, Landon Andrews, was sleeping over at a friend's house Saturday night.

Landon and his friend went to a party in Woodstock.

At the time, Schafer said she didn't know the teens were at this house party. She was worried because she was not able to track his location on her phone and he was not responding to her.

She said she got a terrifying call from Landon's friend.

"He was crying and he kept telling me he was sorry. I was like what's going on? And he told me Landon's been shot," Schafer said.

Schafer said she went over to the house in Woodstock and learned her son had already been transported to the hospital.

She said Landon underwent surgery but she was told his heart was failing.

Schafer then had to say goodbye to her son.

"I just held his hand and told him I was sorry and that he didn't deserve this," she said. "I just rubbed his hair and told him I was sorry."

A 14-year-old is dead after being shot during an overnight house party in Woodstock, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

According to Cherokee County detectives, the party was at a house on Victoria Street that went into early Sunday morning.

A teen who was there tells FOX 5 shots were fired from inside the house and then from a car that was driving by.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Jaden Simmons was also shot, but treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects.

"I just don't understand. I want to understand. It's just so senseless. It didn't have to happen," Schafer said.

Schafer said her son was special in so many ways.

As a baby, Landon's nickname was Midnight, earned by his high energy and lack of sleep. She said that carried on into his teen years.

"He was just so bright and so full of life. He never met a stranger," Schafer said.

Landon Andrews

But she said she didn't know until his death just how many lives he impacted during his 14 years.

"It gives me a little bit of peace knowing that he touched every last one of those people. He wasn't just important to me, he was important to other people too. So it brings me a little bit of peace," she said.

If you have any information about what happened, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Schafer also wants parents whose children were at the party to encourage their children to talk to authorities and give them any information that might be helpful.

