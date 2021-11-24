Expand / Collapse search

Mother of 8-year-old found dead, partner make first appearance

Mother of 8-year-old found dead, her partner make first appearance

Brittany Hall, the mother of 8-year-old Nicole Amari Hall, whose body was found late Tuesday morning in a wooded area near the Stone Mill Trace subdivision at Stone Mill Trace and Stone Mountain Freeway, and her partner, Celeste Owen, made their first appearance in a Gwinnett County court on Wednesday. Hall is charged with concealing a death and Owens is charged with felony murder.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Brittany Hall faced a judge for the first time in a Gwinnett County courtroom one day after her daughter's body was discovered in DeKalb County. The Gwinnett County Police Department said the woman told them where they could find her daughter's body after she was arrested Monday. 

Hall's partner Celeste Owens is charged with felony murder, and Hall is charged with reporting the 8-year-old girl missing to conceal her death.

Hall reported her daughter missing from the Hometown Studios and Suites on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 on Monday, Hall claimed she woke just before 9 a.m. Sunday to find the girl missing from their upstairs unit.

During Wednesday's hearing, they learned they would not be granted bond. Both requested a public defender.

They also face child cruelty charges for allegedly abusing minor children on prior occasions. Police said those incidents were discovered during the missing person’s investigation.

