Mother of 8-year-old found dead, partner make first appearance

Brittany Hall faced a judge for the first time in a Gwinnett County courtroom one day after her daughter's body was discovered in DeKalb County. The Gwinnett County Police Department said the woman told them where they could find her daughter's body after she was arrested Monday.

Hall's partner Celeste Owens is charged with felony murder, and Hall is charged with reporting the 8-year-old girl missing to conceal her death.

Hall reported her daughter missing from the Hometown Studios and Suites on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners on Sunday.

'I DID NOT SEE HER. I CALLED 911': MOTHER SEARCHING FOR MISSING 8-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 on Monday, Hall claimed she woke just before 9 a.m. Sunday to find the girl missing from their upstairs unit.

During Wednesday's hearing, they learned they would not be granted bond. Both requested a public defender.

They also face child cruelty charges for allegedly abusing minor children on prior occasions. Police said those incidents were discovered during the missing person’s investigation.

POLICE FIND MISSING GWINNETT COUNTY GIRL'S BODY, MOTHER AND PARTNER CHARGED

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS