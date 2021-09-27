Mother frantically searches for missing daughter with intellectual disabilities in Cobb County

Nefertiti Strothers was last seen at work on Friday, her mom said. Since then, loved ones have been pleading for answers.

The 39-year-old woman has cerebral palsy, limited motor functions, and intellectual disabilities, her mother Carolyn Strothers said. She’s worried that may have made her a target.

"She loves people, she loves interact," she said. "She’s very friendly, extremely friendly. And I’ve told her about it many times."

Cobb County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for Nefertiti, or Ti as she’s known by family and friends.

Coworkers at her job at a psychologist’s office on Powers Ferry Road said she disappeared in the middle of her shift, which is unlike her. Her mother said she’s simply not capable of taking off on her own.

She also said that her daughter has been kidnapped before.

Two decades ago, Strothers said police found her daughter in a motel room.

"The police went there, they found her," she said. "They took all of her braids out so she wouldn’t look the same and they were in the process of transporting her across state lines for human trafficking. We don’t want that to be the case today."

She fears that Ti will become part of an alarming series of kidnappings of Black and brown women across the country.

"This is someone who is loved by so many people. So many people," Carolyn said, holding back tears. "For her to not be in this world with us would be something that none of us could bear. So please let her go, please bring her home back to us safely.

Cobb County Police tell FOX 5 she was last seen wearing brown pants, black boots, a beige shirt on top of a purple shirt, and a multicolored scarf.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS