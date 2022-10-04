Mother desperate for arrest in son’s shooting death

Nearly six months ago, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on South Deshon Road in DeKalb County. His mother is still in agony--not just because she buried her son, but also because no one was held responsible for it.

Stephanie Hunter said she has a message for her son's killer who has not been arrested.

"He was a baby--16-years-old, and you took him away from me. I have to deal with this every day. I need you to come up and face whatever it is you need to face," she said. "I don't know what happened, why it happened, but somebody needs to pay."

16-year-old Bengie Martin was shot and killed on South Deshon Road in DeKalb County.(Credit: Stephanie Hunter) (Supplied)

She said on Apr. 20, her aspiring firefighter was a month shy of turning 17.

"That day was the worst day of my life," Hunter said.

Hunter said she received a call from DeKalb County police saying Bengie Martin was found shot to death on South Deshon Road.

MAN SHOT AND KILLED WHILE WALKING ALONG BUSY DEKALB COUNTY ROADWAY

She saID she knew he was out with friends, but didn't know what they were doing that night around 8 p.m. when someone pulled a trigger.

Six months since that unexpected phone call, Hunter said she shutters at the thought of waiting another half a year for someone to say something.

"They took something away from my soul, understand that. They took my baby away from me, and it hurt[s] every day," Hunter said.

Hunter's family said they have a $5000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

If you know something, you're encouraged to send anonymous tips to DeKalb County police.