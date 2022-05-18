Mother and child escape from burning home in SW Atlanta

article

An Atlanta mother and her child were able to escape a house fire overnight in the southwest part of the city.

Firefighters say they were called to a three-bedroom home on Silver Spring Circle shortly before midnight Tuesday.

At the scene, crews found the one-story building with heavy damage inside and outside.

Officials say the unidentified woman and her child were both able to get out unharmed.

Advertisement

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.