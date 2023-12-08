Mother, teen and motorcyclist killed in crash on Scenic Highway in Gwinnett County

article

A devastating collision in unincorporated Lawrenceville has left three individuals dead and another injured.

On Dec. 7, at approximately 7 p.m., officers from the Bay Creek Precinct of the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Scenic Pines Drive. The collision involved a silver Kia Sorento and a white Yamaha motorcycle.

The driver of the Kia Sorento, heading northbound on Scenic Highway and intending to turn left onto Scenic Pines Drive, collided with the southbound-traveling Yamaha motorcycle. Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the Kia turned left into the motorcycle's path, resulting in the tragic collision.

Tragically, the Kia was occupied by three individuals: a 37-year-old mother from Loganville and her two sons, aged 9 and 14. The mother and the 14-year-old succumbed to their injuries, while the 9-year-old was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Yamaha motorcycle, a 27-year-old man from Snellville, also lost his life as a result of the collision.

Both vehicles involved in the incident have been impounded at the Gwinnett County Police Department headquarters for further investigation. The determination of the at-fault driver remains uncertain at this point, with speed being considered as a potential contributing factor. The Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit continues to diligently examine the details surrounding this tragic incident.