Mother arrested for encouraging daughter to snatch purse at Newnan restaurant

An arrest after shocking video showing what Newnan police say is a woman encouraging a child to snatch a purse from an empty table at a busy restaurant.

Kenya Butler, 27, of Union City has been taken into custody accused of telling her 7-year-old daughter to take an unattended purse from a booth at The Juicy Crab in Newnan on March 2.

Kenya Butler (Supplied)

Mother arrested for directing child to steal purse

A FOX 5 viewer helped lead investigators to Butler after the surveillance video was released which showed what police say is Butler with her three children and a group of others.

"After the story aired in the media, we were able to identify Kenya Butler as the offender in this case," said Det. Taylor Dalton, Newnan Police Department.

Butler is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft by taking. Her 7-year-old daughter is not the one in trouble here.

Child grabs purse at Newnan restaurant

Police say the mother is the one seen on surveillance video taking the girl over to the empty booth, saying something to the child and watching as the girl leaves with the purse.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ This is an image taken from a video released by the Newnan Police Department which investigators say shows a 27-year-old mother direct her 7-year-old daughter to steal a purse from a booth at The Juicy Crab in Newnan on March 2, 2024. (Supplied)

What does she say about putting her daughter up to this crime?

"While she did comment on some aspects of the case, that’s one part of it, she declined to comment on," said Dalton.

Police say the group with the mother quickly left the restaurant after the purse was taken, skipping out on a more than $500 bill.

Newnan police are searching for this man who is believed to be responsible for skipping out on a $500 bill at The Juicy Crab on March 2, 2024. (Supplied)

Investigators are still trying to identify the man they say appears from the surveillance video to be the one responsible for the bill.

If you can help police identify the man, give the Newnan Police Department a call.