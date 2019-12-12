Mother accused of abandoning nonverbal son given bond
ATLANTA - A mother accused of abandoning her special needs son is out of jail on a $10,000 signature bond.
Diana Elliott appeared before a Fulton County judge Thursday morning on child cruelty charges.
Police said the 37-year-old mother left her nonverbal 14-year-old son at Grady Memorial Hospital on December 4.
Authorities found her in a DeKalb County hotel on Wednesday with her three other children.
Elliott reportedly told officers she left her son because she was overwhelmed.
SEE ALSO: Police: Mother arrested after abandoning son at Atlanta hospital
Diana Elliott (Fulton County Jail / Supplied)