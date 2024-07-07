'Most wanted' man caught after high-speed chase through Clayton County

article

A routine traffic stop in Clayton County ended with one of the sheriff's most wanted suspects behind bars.

Authorities say their traffic unit was on patrol on Interstate 75 when they clocked a driver going well above the speed limit.

When deputies tried to pull over the Hyundai, they say the driver sped off, leading to a chase that continued onto Interstate 20 eastbound.

The pursuit ended on Flat Shoals Road when the driver crashed into a guard rail.

After a short chase on foot, deputies arrested the driver, identified as Dareies Antwan Roberts. They say Roberts resisted arrest and even kicked off the back window of one of their patrol cars.

After running his name through their database, the deputies say they discovered Roberts was No. 7 on the sheriff's most wanted list.

Officials say they also found 100 Oxycodone pills, a half-pound of marijuana, and a gun inside the Hyundai.

Roberts is now behind bars at the Clayton County Jail charged with violation of probation, two counts of interference with government property, fleeing, stalking, aggravated assault, home invasion, burglary, reckless driving, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and more.