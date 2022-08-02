Morrow woman accused of killing next-door neighbor

A woman was arrested, accused of shooting and killing her next-door neighbor.

It happened at the Bloom at Morrow Apartments on North Lee Street in the city of Morrow.

Police said last Thursday night, Jamilah Garcia Lopez and Jae Bellamy got into an argument. Tempers flared. Investigators said Garcia Lopez opened fire on Bellamy.

"(Officers) found a 49-year-old victim shot at her own front porch and apparently deceased," said Morrow Interim Police Chief David Snively.

Chief Snively told FOX 5 tensions erupted after some type of feud.

"There’s been some sort of an ongoing dispute at least between these neighbors and maybe some other neighbors," Snively said.

Police are looking for the public’s help in piecing together what led to the violence.

"If there’s someone who has knowledge of the relationship between these parties or saw what transpired last Thursday, I certainly would want them to call Morrow police," Snively said.

Garcia Lopez was being held at the Clayton County Jail as of Tuesday evening. She’s charged with several counts, including malice murder and aggravated assault.