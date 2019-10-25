Morrow police sergeant injured chasing grab-and-go crew

A Morrow police officer is recovering with a broken arm after a foot chase with some suspects in a high-end clothing and perfume caper. Two sisters are in jail and a third male suspect is still on the run. Police dash video surveillance showed the end of a Morrow police pursuit of a red getaway car which got boxed in on traffic.

The woman driver and male passenger bolted for freedom, leaving behind thousands of dollars in high-end perfumes and clothing. Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said a search warrant led to the discovery of the loot in the Dodge Sedan. He said the goods were stolen Thursday afternoon from Macy’s at Southlake Mall. Chief Callaway said the thieves tried to avoid setting off store sensors by putting clothes inside what’s known as a booster bag.

“It’s aluminum foil inside of a bag and they try to defeat the sensors inside the stores, of course, it doesn’t work,” said Chief Callaway. Bodycam shows an injured Sergeant Chung Quatch. The chief said Sergeant Quatch broke his arm trying to catch the thieves. He’s since been released from the hospital.

Also seen on the bodycam video were other officers and a canine who did find the female driver hiding in a dumpster. She was identified as Shoniquea Locklin.

Her sister Zora was arrested at the car. The man who fled got away. All three the chief said are part of an experienced crew.“This is organized crime, organized retail crime, where they take this to the black market, they steal it in bulk and take it to the black market,” said Chief Calloway.

It was a grab-and-go crime which ended in Morrow which has Chief Callaway reaching out to other police agencies in metro Atlanta.“If you have similar cases such as this, if the MO is the same and everything else matches up, please give us a call here at the city of Morrow Police Department."

Sergeant Quatch is expected to return to light duty with the Morrow Police Department after several weeks.

The two sisters who were arrested remain behind bars on numerous charges connects to the theft and trying to elude police.

