Man arrested for making, setting off explosive device in quiet Morrow neighborhood

A Clayton County man was arrested on accusations that he made and detonated an explosive device in his Morrow neighborhood on Monday.

Joseph Borlie, Jr., 57, was charged with manufacturing an explosive device and reckless conduct.

Morrow police said officers were called out to Burbank Trail early Monday evening. Police said officers "observed a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container in the roadway."

A witness told officers he saw his neighbor light the device that exploded, sending small particles of marble and/or tile fragments in every direction. Police said the blast radius was about 65-feet.

A photo shared by the Morrow Police Department on Facebook shows a white powdery substance scattered across the roadway.

Morrow police investigate a possible explosive device detonated along Burbank Trail on Dec. 12, 2022. (Morrow Police Department)

Officers found out the blast could be heard about eight to ten houses away, rattling windows and causing items to fall from shelves and fireplace mantles.

After getting a search warrant, officers entered Borlie’s home. Inside, police said they found "a large amount of marijuana and additional potential bomb-making materials." A photo shared by police shows what appear to be hollowed out grenades and a block marked as being a half-pound of "High explosive TNT" on a shelf inside his home.

Morrow police say they found potential bomb-making material at a home on Dec. 12, 2022. (Morrow Police Department)

Police called in the Clayton County Police Department Bomb Squad to assist. The team spent the evening combing through the home, testing substances, and setting up an X-ray machine to assist in the investigation.

Borlie was booked into the Clayton County Jail. Additional charges are possible.