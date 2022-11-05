Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School

article

Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School.

FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor.

FOX 5 Atlanta has blurred the video.

Clayton County did not confirm exactly what happened:

"Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is aware of an incident that occurred at Morrow High School and the CCPS Police Department is currently investigating this incident. As student safety is the first priority, please be advised that this matter will be handled in alignment with the Clayton County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct and Student Handbook as well as with judicial intervention as appropriate. Our district remains committed to ensuring all students are provided with a safe and conducive learning environment."

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.