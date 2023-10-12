Morgan Bauer: Suspects in Atlanta's woman disappearance extradited to Georgia

Two suspects connected with the disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer are now in custody without bond in a Newton County jail.

In 2016, Bauer moved to Atlanta from South Dakota. Her mom says she was working at exotic clubs in the metro Atlanta area. Not long after the move, she disappeared.

For years, the mystery of Bauer's disappearance was left unsolved. More than 12,000 people shared support for the teen's family and followed the investigation on the Facebook group "Missing Morgan."

That all changed in July when federal agents and investigators searched a home in Porterdale as part of their investigation into the teen's disappearance.

During that search, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Porterdale Police and entities said they found "items of evidentiary interest"—but wouldn’t say what those items were.

Around a week after the search, authorities in Los Angeles announced they had arrested Johnathan Alexander Warren, charging him with murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death, and tampering with evidence.

That same weekend, police in Illinois arrested Katelyn Goble, She's charged with concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Jonathan Warren (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Both Warren and Goble have now been extradited to Newton County, where they remain in custody.