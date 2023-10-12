Expand / Collapse search

Morgan Bauer: Suspects in Atlanta's woman disappearance extradited to Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Newton County
Two suspects connected to the disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer are being held without bond in Newton County. Bauer disappeared in 2016 after she moved to Atlanta and began working at a strip club.

In 2016, Bauer moved to Atlanta from South Dakota. Her mom says she was working at exotic clubs in the metro Atlanta area. Not long after the move, she disappeared.

For years, the mystery of Bauer's disappearance was left unsolved. More than 12,000 people shared support for the teen's family and followed the investigation on the Facebook group "Missing Morgan."

That all changed in July when federal agents and investigators searched a home in Porterdale as part of their investigation into the teen's disappearance.

Morgan Bauer's mother reacts to arrest in case

Nineteen-year-old Morgan Bauer has been missing since 2016, just after she moved to the Atlanta area.

During that search, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Porterdale Police and entities said they found "items of evidentiary interest"—but wouldn’t say what those items were.

Around a week after the search, authorities in Los Angeles announced they had arrested Johnathan Alexander Warren, charging him with murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death, and tampering with evidence.

That same weekend, police in Illinois arrested Katelyn Goble, She's charged with concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Jonathan Warren (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Both Warren and Goble have now been extradited to Newton County, where they remain in custody.