Ex-Cook Out employee recovers from SE Atlanta stabbing

29-year-old Shaquanda Franks is still dealing with her stab wounds nearly a month after police say she was attacked at work.

Her sister, Dominiqua Franks, tells FOX 5 it was a domestic situation that escalated when a coworker got involved.

POLICE SEARCHING FOR DANGEROUS DUO IN SE ATLANTA CHOKING, STABBING ASSAULT

"I'm uncomfortable being right here, as I speak, right now," Dominiqua said.

Dominiqua went back to the southeast Atlanta Cook Out on Moreland Avenue for the first time since her sister was attacked and stabbed at the restaurant on Dec. 9.

"I don't want to be right here by the place or around a place because I have flashes of my sister," she said.

Dominiqua and her sister Shaquanda both worked at the restaurant until the incident.

According to a police report, Shaquanda was at work when her coworker, 17-year-old Kenya Pierce, told the father of Shaquanda's child where she was.

The report says 29-year-old Rontravious Dawson showed up and Pierce let him inside the closed lobby.

(From left to right: Rontravius Dawson, Kenya Pierce) (Supplied)

"All I hear is my sister scream, Ron's name out," Dominiqua said. "I looked up, he was in my manager's face. My sister broke it up."

Investigators say Dawson then turned his attention to Shaquanda and choked her before running off.

Dominiqua says the situation got even worse when Pierce riled up her sister.

"She started taunting my sister," she said. "She was just saying some things to make my sister get mad and then that's when my sister charged at her, and she stabbed my sister."

Police say Shaquanda was stabbed twice, one of them puncturing her intestines.

On Wednesday, Pierce turned herself in at the Fulton County Jail after investigators said they were looking for her. Detectives are still trying to track down Dawson.

"They have to deal with the consequences because I could have lost my sister," Dominiqua said.

The Franks sisters were both fired after the incident.

We reached out to Cook Out, but did not hear back.

As for Pierce who turned herself in Wednesday, her family says she was not the aggressor and was only defending herself.