Police searching for dangerous duo in SE Atlanta choking, stabbing assault

Atlanta police are looking for a man and woman in connection to brutal assault that landed another woman in the hospital in early December.

On Dec. 10 around 9:15 p.m., police say they responded to the Cook Out restaurant located at 403 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta where the male suspect physically choked the victim, while the female suspect stabbed her with a knife.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors said she suffered from a punctured intestine.

Police have released photos of the male and female suspect, later identified as Rontravius Dawson and Kenya Pierce. Both remain at-large.

Anyone with more information on this case or the suspects whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.